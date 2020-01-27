HIM Vs MUM Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Himachal Pradesh will face Mumbai in a Round 7 fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Monday, January 27 at 9:30 AM IST. Aditya Tare will captain Mumbai and Ankit Kalsi will lead Himachal Pradesh. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HIM vs MUM Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Mumbai:

Aditya Tare(wicketkeeper/captain), Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Shashank Attarde, Hardik Tamore, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar, Vinayak Bhoir, and Deepak Shetty.

Himachal Pradesh:

Ankit Kalsi(captain), Ankush Bains(wicketkeeper), Raghav Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Akash Vashist, Ekant Sen, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan, Sumeet Verma, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Priyanshu Khanduri, and Praveen Thakur.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Aditya Tare

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (captain), Siddhesh Lad, Prashant Chopra

All-Rounders: Rishi Dhawan (vice-captain), Akash Vashist

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Shashank Attarde, Vaibhav Arora

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Mumbai are currently 12th on the points table with 1 win out of five games. Their last game was against Uttar Pradesh and the match ended as a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were Siddhesh Lad and Sarfaraz Khan. Their best bowlers were Royston Dias and Akash Parkar.

Himachal Pradesh are currently 14th on the points table with one win out of five games. Their last game was against Baroda and the match ended in a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were Amit Kumar and Akash Vashist. Their best bowlers in the game were Pankaj Jaiswal and Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai will be the probable winners of this contest.

