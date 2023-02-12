'His Attitude Is Infectious': Stuart Broad Credits McCullum For The 'positive Environment'

England pacer Start Broad has praised Test team coach Brendon McCullum's fun approach towards Test cricket has not only revived his Team's fortune in the longest format but has also increased the popularity of the format as well. Stuart Broad will be returning to the England team after his absence from the 3-match series against Pakistan last year. Broad was not able to play the series due to the birth of his daughter.

Praising Brendon McCullum, Broad said that it is a pleasure to make his return to the Test format under the leadership of McCullum.

“It’s been one of the best, most enjoyable starts to a tour that I’ve ever had in my time,” Broad told reporters.

Broad said: 'I think Baz has got a great mentality.....'

“I think Baz has got a great mentality for the group, and life really. In this environment, I don’t think I’ve ever heard stats or numbers mentioned once. It’s all about going with the feel of the game and taking the positive option at all times.”

Broad said McCullum’s approach is interlinked with former England coach Andy Flower under whom they had won the 2010/11 Ashes and had become the number one Test team.

“We got to number one through discipline, through organization and knowing exactly what our roles were. Andrew Strauss was captain, he wanted everyone to go at under three (runs) an over and bat a long time. All our batters averaged over 40", Broaid said.

“So different styles do work … but there’s no doubt this has been the most fun environment that I’ve been a part of and I think it’s because that is almost Baz’s number one priority", Broad added.

Broad also believed that the other cricketing nations will also seriously consider copying England’s fearless approach, which he feels would be great for the game at a time when Twenty20 leagues around the globe have threatened to remove players' eyes from the Tests.

“Baz knows that Test cricket and the world game is under a bit of pressure. It’s much easier to go and play for a T20 franchise, where there’s no pressure on you to play particularly. But if you can create an environment that’s hugely rewarding, then it really does make Test cricket the pinnacle", Broad said.