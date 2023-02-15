Last Updated:

'History Day In Indian Cricket': Internet Erupts As Team India Become No.1 In All Formats

Team India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur and are slated to host the Aussies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test.

India has leapfrogged Australia to become the number 1 Test team in the ICC rankings and thus created history to claim all three top spots in all the three formats. Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap as the Mumbai Indians captain has now steered the Indian team to another historical milestone. Only South African side managed to achieve this feat back in 2014. However, it proved to be a dampner as it was found that India's elevation happened due to a technical glitch on ICC's website. 

India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur and they are slated to host the Aussies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test starting on 17th February. The Men in Blue could still claim a place in the World Test Championship final if they get the better of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India currently has 115 rating points while the Aussies have accumulated 111 points as of now. The Men in Blue have also bagged 267 points in T20 while they have amassed 114 points in ODI. They will have to win the second Test match in a bid to maintain their top position. 

