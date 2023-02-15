'History Day In Indian Cricket': Internet Erupts As Team India Become No.1 In All Formats

India has leapfrogged Australia to become the number 1 Test team in the ICC rankings and thus created history to claim all three top spots in all the three formats. Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap as the Mumbai Indians captain has now steered the Indian team to another historical milestone. Only South African side managed to achieve this feat back in 2014. However, it proved to be a dampner as it was found that India's elevation happened due to a technical glitch on ICC's website.

India vs Australia

India defeated Australia by an inning and 132 runs in Nagpur and they are slated to host the Aussies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test starting on 17th February. The Men in Blue could still claim a place in the World Test Championship final if they get the better of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Twitter erupted with various kinds of reactions as India rode to the top.

Like this tweet, if your team ever became number 1 in all formats of cricket at the same time 😉#ICCRankings || #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BGKzNM2C1B — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) February 15, 2023

•No.1 Test team.

•No.1 ODI team.

•No.1 T20I team.



Rohit Sharma is the first captain in history to have achieved No.1 ICC rankings in all three formats at same time - The Rohit Sharma's Era, The domination!! pic.twitter.com/cROCpy5QsD — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma Is The First Captain In History To Have Achieved No.1 ICC Rankings In all Three Formats At Same Time . #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/SsdtNRaVIn — ً (@Ro45Goat) February 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma is the first indian captain in history to have achieved No.1 ICC rankings in all three formats at same time @ImRo45 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/fDg4qFLGjm — Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) February 15, 2023

Dominant in world cricket 🏏

#1 in all three formats at the same time #BCCI #ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/SEibPVdMmx — Annu joshi (@josiannu) February 15, 2023

#ICCRankings

Test1️⃣🇮🇳

ODI1️⃣🇮🇳

T201️⃣🇮🇳



India dominates the world of cricket single handedly pic.twitter.com/Tr3xnjbWKi — 🅰️♏🅾️|_ (@BeingAmol7) February 15, 2023

ODI RANKINGS NO.1 TEAM - India

T20 RANKINGS NO.1 TEAM - India

TEST RANKINGS NO.1 TEAM - India



Under 🐐 Captain Rohit Sharma!!#ICCRankings #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/D8g5pY1rbZ — ठा०विक्रम सिंह भदौरिया ✪ (@vikubhadauria) February 15, 2023

India currently has 115 rating points while the Aussies have accumulated 111 points as of now. The Men in Blue have also bagged 267 points in T20 while they have amassed 114 points in ODI. They will have to win the second Test match in a bid to maintain their top position.