Hitman Rohit Sharma Conquers Super Over In Style As Kiwis Miss Win & Kane Misses Ton

Rohit Sharma held his nerve in the Super Over and pumped two back-to-back sixes to help India win the third T20 at Hamilton on Wednesday and helped the Men in Blue create history by becoming the first Indian side to win a T20 series in New Zealand. Put to bat first by the Kiwis, India set a target of 180 runs with Rohit Sharma leading from the front. However, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who just fell short of his century, almost guided his side across the line before Shami struck in the last ball of the final over to drag the match into a Super Over to decide the winner. New Zealand failed to survive yet another Super Over, their third in the last year including the heartbreaking one in the World Cup against England followed by another against England at home.

READ | NZ Vs Ind: Rohit Sharma Becomes 4th Indian To Score 10,000 Runs Purely As Opener

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

India win!



Rohit Sharma hits the final two balls for six to win the game 🤯 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CXFdI9chHl — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2020

READ | Sakshi's 'sweetie, Cutie' Call Makes MS Dhoni Blush, Here's How He Responded

Kane Williamson, Kiwis nearly miss ton, win

Kane Williamson led the run-chase from the front for his side and top-scored with the bat for the hosts. Kane Williamson's 95-run knock came off 48 deliveries and was laced with eight fours and six sixes. Williamson was removed in the last over by an experienced Shami. With one required to win off the last ball, India's experienced Shami hammered the final nail in the coffin as he executed a picture-perfect delivery to get rid of Ross Taylor.

READ | BCCI Threatens To Abandon Asia Cup 2020 If Hosted In Pakistan: Report

READ | Ind Vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Updates: India Eye A Series Win As Kiwi Run Chase Begins