HK Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Hong Kong will Uganda in the 12th match of the CWC Challenge League Group B. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday, December 11 at 11:00 AM IST. Aizaz Khan will captain Hong Kong and Arnold Otwani will lead Uganda. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HK vs UGA Squads

Hong Kong:

Nizakat Khan, Adit Gorawara, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan (captain), Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Aarush Bhagwat (wicketkeeper)

Uganda:

Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (captain), Shahzad Ukani, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Fred Achelam (wicketkeeper), Bilal Hassun, Frank Nsubuga, and Henry Ssenyondo.

HK vs UGA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ronak Patel

Batsmen: Waqas Barkat, Roger Mukasa, Shahzad Ukrani, Dinesh Nakrani (Vice-Captain)

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah (Captain), Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan, Bilal Hassun, Frank Nsubuga

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HK vs UGA Prediction and Form Guide

Hong Kong start as favourites to win the game, due to greater experience.

Uganda are currently first in the ICC CWC Challenge Cup Group B points table. They have won all four of their matches till now. Their last match was against Italy and they won by 38 runs. Their best performers with the bat were Shahzad Ukani and Ronak Patel. Their best bowlers were Dinesh Nakrani and Bilal Hassun.

Hong Kong are currently second in the ICC CWC Challenge Cup Group B Points table. They have won two out of their three matches till now. Their last match was against Jersey and they won by four wickets. Their best batsmen were Kinchit Shah and Adit Gorawara. Their best bowlers were Waqas Barkat and Kinchit Shah.

