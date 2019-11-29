Tom Latham Smashes Eleventh Test Ton As New Zealand Frustrate England On Day One

New Zealand opener Tom Latham played a disciplined and patient knock to bring up his 11th Test century in the second Test against England at Hamilton on Friday. After losing fellow opener Jeet Raval and skipper Kane Williamson quite early in the day, Tom Latham, along with Ross Taylor, helped New Zealand snatch the momentum back from England, patiently pushing their way forward. Tom Latham's century came off 157 balls and was laced with 15 boundaries as he continued to bat on after Tea on Day one. Tom Latham also breached into the top 10 New Zealand cricketers who have the most number of Test runs with 3451 runs to his tally. Ross Talor and Tom Latham stitched together a vital partnership of 116 runs that saw New Zealand go back to the driver's seat after being put in a sticky situation earlier in the day.

Tom Latham registers 11th Test ton

England's bowlers get frustrated

Stuart Broad found New Zealand opener Jeet Raval in the first ball of his seventh over and following that Chris Woakes got Williamson in the 14th over. Post that, England's bowlers had no answers to get rid of either Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. A few dropped catches and missed run-outs helped the New Zealand batsman pull through the day, with Ross Taylor getting out in the 47th over after completing his fifty. England have used six bowlers so far including skipper Joe Root and vice-skipper Ben Stokes.

