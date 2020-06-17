Windies' Shai Hope Vows To Go Hard On Himself, Wants To Get His Runs And Stats In Place

Windies batsman Shai Hope is eyeing to get his runs and stats back on track as the Caribbean side gear up to take on England in a three-match Test series beginning from July 8. West Indies' bio-secure tour of England will mark the commencement of international cricket after a break of over three months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Touted to be one of the next batting greats for the Windies, Shai Hope has not enjoyed much success in the longer format of the game. However, he is determined to change the narrative and put things back in place.

Speaking at a videoconference, Shai Hope said that he was going to be hard on himself as he realizes that his record in the longer format of the game was not exactly in place. The West Indies batsman said that it was essential for himself to back his ability and believe that he can win the game for his side. Shai Hope pointed out that he was willing to grab the opportunities and ensure that he gets his side across the line.

Talking about Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo missing out on the tour to England, Shai Hope said that it will be the top job for the batsman to ensure runs are put on the board in the absence of the duo. The swashbuckling batsman said that the top-order will need to 'see the new ball through' in order to enable the middle-order batsmen to move forward with their natural game. Shai Hope also spoke about the need to get big starts and convert that into a potential win for his side.

West Indies tour of England

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

