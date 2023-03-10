Honoured To Have Met Cricket Legends Like Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh: Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said it was a great honour for him to meet Indian cricket legends, such as Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, when he visited the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch an India-Australia Test match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Albanese watched a part of the first session of the first day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Both leaders also took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the match.

In his media statement after his talks with Modi here, Albanese said he was honoured to join the Indian prime minister on the first day of the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

"It was also a great honour I must say...to meet Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and other legends, including Harbhajan Singh. It was great to open the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a stadium designed by a Brisbane-based architectural firm. (This is) a concrete example literally of the cooperation between Australia and India and the mutual benefit that arises from it," he said.

"I am pleased to have exchanged a revised sports memorandum of understanding, which will promote cooperation between our sports-loving nations, including recognising equality, diversity and inclusion in sports," Albanese added.

He also said kabaddi will be showcased at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Regional Victoria in Australia.