Ravi Shastri Takes PM Modi And Anthony Albanese On A Tour Of Narendra Modi Stadium; WATCH

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri accompanied the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese for an inside tour of the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shastri showed the cricket museum inside the stadium, which had souvenirs, artifacts, and mementos to celebrate the rich history of Indian cricket.

Steve Smith won the coin toss for the Aussies ahead of the India vs Australia, fourth Test match and opted to bat first. Speaking after the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed they are all geared up for the match. Mohammed Shami was called back into the playing XI as a replacement for Mohammed Siraj.

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith receive Test caps from Prime Ministers

In the stadium named after him, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese arrived at the venue to witness both teams face each other. PM Modi welcomed Albanese at the Narendra Modi Stadium, moments before the toss on Thursday. This followed BCCI president Roger Binny felicitating the Australian PM, while BCCI secretary presented a memento to PM Modi. Ahead of the coin toss, both captains received a Test cap from their respective Prime Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team heads into the final Test of the series on the back of a 2-1 lead. While the home side would certainly wrap up the series 3-1 in their favor, there is a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final on the line. India will seal their spot in the summit clash if they win the fourth Test.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Playing XIs

India XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Usman Khwaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia 4th Test: Full Squads

