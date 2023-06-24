'How Did Ruturaj Jump The Queue?: Ex-India Player's 'two-cents' Remark On India's Squad

Why you're reading this: The recent announcement of India's 16-member Test squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies has sparked widespread criticism and raised numerous questions about the logic behind the selections made. Particularly concerning is the repeated omission of Sarfaraz Khan, which has drawn ire from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India opener Wasim Jaffer. Despite consistently piling on runs in the Ranji Trophy over the past three seasons, Sarfaraz Khan has continually been overlooked by the selectors.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 International games

The series is scheduled to commence on July 12 with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five T20Is, two of which will be played in the US

Wasim Jaffer slams Indian selectors

Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle to express his thoughts on the selections. In a three-point tweet, he raised concerns about the inclusion of four openers in the squad, namely Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, questioning why a middle-order option like Sarfaraz was not chosen. Furthermore, Jaffer criticized the selectors for disregarding the impressive Ranji Trophy performances of players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal, who have also excelled in India A matches. Jaffer questioned the favoritism shown towards Gaikwad.

Jaffer also said he was surprised to see Mohammed Shami rested from the squad, especially after a month-long break. Jaffer added that Shami is the type of bowler who gets better the more he bowls in match conditions.

The selection decisions have ignited controversy, questioning the rationale and fairness behind the choices made by the BCCI and its selectors. With prominent voices in Indian cricket expressing their dissatisfaction, the selectors now face scrutiny and call for transparency in their decision-making process. There is a common belief in cricketing circles that Indian selectors lack significant influence at the top level and are often overshadowed by more accomplished coaches or captains during selection meetings.

Image: BCCI