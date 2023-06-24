Why you're reading this: The BCCI on Friday announced the squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. One of the most notable exclusions from the Indian Test squad is Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped apparently because of his poor performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship final. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane once again has been elevated to the position of vice-captain after being forced to resign in 2022.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 International games

The series is scheduled to commence on July 12 with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five T20Is, two of which will be played in the US

Analysing Team India's bold measures ahead of the WI Series

Cheteshwar Pujara dropped: In a bold decision made by the selectors and team management, Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad. The decision may have stemmed from the fact that Pujara could not perform consistently over the past couple of years. It appears that his most recent failure in the crucial WTC final against Australia was the final nail in the coffin for the both selectors and the team management. Pujara had been a permanent feature at the number three position in the Test team for the past several years, but now the spot may go to some other player in the group, probably a youngster.

Ajinkya Rahane made VC: Another bold decision made by the higher-ups in the BCCI is to give back the Test vice-captaincy position to Rahane. The Mumbaikar was abruptly removed from the deputy's post following a streak of poor batting performances between 2021 and 2022. After that, the vice-captain's tag went to multiple players, including the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, before ultimately returning to Rahane again. One reason behind Rahane getting back the vice-captaincy could be his performance in the WTC final.

Jaiswal & Gaikwad get Test call-up: The BCCI has handed spots in the Test squad to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. One of these two players is likely to replace Pujara at the number three position in the Test team. The duo received the Test call-up based on their form in the recently-concluded IPL 2023. Both performed exceptionally well in the cash-rich tournament. Jaiswal was also part of the Indian squad for the WTC final. He was added in place of Gaikwad, who withdrew his name in order to tie the knot with his partner.

Shami rested, Mukesh Kumar called in: Mohammed Shami has been rested from the West Indies tour and Mukesh Kumar has been called in his place. Mukesh is someone who is yet to prove his mantle on the international stage. He has been selected based on his performances in the domestic circuit over the past few seasons. Mukesh is likely to feature in the Tests against the West Indies. It will be interesting to see if the Bengal cricketer can capitalise on the opportunity and make a name for himself in Indian colours.

Check out the full schedule and squads for India's tour of the WI

The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12 to 16. The second Test match will be held at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20 to 24. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The first two ODI matches will take place at Kensington Oval in Barbados, while the third and final ODI will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The ODIs are slated to begin at 7:00 PM IST. Check out the squads below:-

NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.



TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh… pic.twitter.com/PGRexBAGFZ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023

Image: AP/ICC