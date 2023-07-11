India women have secured a thrilling final over win over Bangladesh Women in the second ODI of the 3-match bilateral series. With the win, India have attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. In a low-scoring encounter, Bangladesh were on course to draw the series level but in the end, Shefali Verma turned the match around with an exceptional last over. The heroics of the final over have left the Indian cricket fans in delight and thereby reactions have been pouring in on social media on what could be defined as a famous victory at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

3 things you need to know

India Women defeated Bangladesh Women in the 1st T20I by 7 wickets

India Women beat Bangladesh Women in 2nd T20I by 8 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in series

A total of 4 wickets fell in the final over of Shafali Verma

India women vs Bangladesh women: IND W defend 96-run target

Batting first India-W got off to a good start as openers Smriti Mandana and Shafali Verma looked on song, however, at the score of 33, both the players fell and a collapse ensued as following that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur perished on a golden duck. Indian innings could not get back into a balanced state after that and could only manage a meager 95 runs on the board. Thus, Bangladesh women needed 96 runs to win and take the series to 1-all.

As it usually happens in Bangladesh, low-scoring totals become competitive hence one more instance was recorded in the form of this match as Bangladesh lost four of its top-order batters within the score of the 30-run mark. After that, Nigar Sultana put on a 34-run stand which gave Bangladesh the edge. The equation was a run-a-ball but Bangladesh managed snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and threw the match away. In the final over, 10 runs were required and 4 wickets were in hand but a couple of run-outs and catching practices left the margin at 8 runs.

INDW vs BAN: Reactions pouring in after India's win

Following the win, cricket fans who watched the game live took to social media to present their views of the match. Fans were awake of the fact that Bangladesh have suffered losses like this before against India and thus presented it on Twitter. Here are a few of the many reactions from fans.

Great game for Minnu Mani in the second T20 VS Bangladesh

2 wickets from 4 overs by just conceding 9 runs

India win the game by 8 runs and wins the series#India #Cricket #Kerala pic.twitter.com/kLG6Kzqnet — Christo Noble (@_christohh_) July 11, 2023

India defend 95 vs Bangladesh. Bangladesh bowled out for a total of 87, out of which 15 RUNS CAME OFF WIDES. Nigar Sultana scored 38 and the next best was 7 from Shorna Akter. They lost four wickets in the final over, bowled by Shafali Verma. That's ab embarrassing run chase — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) July 11, 2023

Bangladesh and Choking vs India will never get old lmao 😭 — MG (@ManeeshGiri_) July 11, 2023

How in the world can India defend that 😯😯 #BANvIND — Arunabh Bhardwaj (@ArunabhBhardwa4) July 11, 2023

With the win, India won the T20I series 2-0. India will be delighted and will now seek a whitewash in the series. The 3rd T20I will take place on July 13, 2023.