INDW Vs BANW: India Achieve Unwanted Record After Scoring Only 95 Against Bangladesh

IND-W vs BAN-W: After a thumping win in the first WT20I against Bangladesh, the Women in Blue went against the home team in the second match of the three-match series at the Sher E Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was reduced to a score of 95/8 while batting first in the second match. None of Team India's batters were able to produce runs and Kaur herself was dismissed for a golden duck.

3 things you need to know

The Indian women's cricket team lead the three-match WT20I series by 1-0

Shafali Verma was the top scorer for Team India in the first innings and scored 19 runs off 14 balls

Sultana Khatun broke the Indian batting line-up's backbone and ended her innings with figures of 3/21

Women in Blue register an unwanted record against Bangladesh

As the Women in Blue were reduced to a score of 95/8 in the 20 overs against Bangladesh Women in the second WT20I, they also registered an unwanted record behind their name. This is the lowest WT20I score for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side against Bangladesh.

Team India's dismal performance with bat against Bangladesh Women

The Indian women's cricket team was high on confidence after they were able to win their first WT20I match against Bangladesh after a convincing seven wicket-win. However, the hosts fought back well and now had placed themselves in a winning position in the second WT20I.

(Smriti Mandhana after getting dismissed in the second WT20I against Bangladesh / Image: BCB)

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the women's cricket team faced a batting collapse and from 33/0 they slumped to 33/3. This included the wickets of openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana and the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. After the batting collapse the wickets kept on tumbling and at last, the Women in Blue ended their first innings at 95/8.

None of the Bangladesh bowlers went wicketless and apart from Sultana Khatun's three-wicket haul, Fahima Khatun also picked up two wickets. Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, and Rabeya Khan picked up 1-1 wicket a piece.

The third WT20 between India and Bangladesh will be played at the same venue on July 13, 2023.