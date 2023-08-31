How MS Dhoni Invariably Unearthed One Of India's Biggest Nemesis In Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 co-hosts Sri Lanka wrapped up Bangladesh's first innings for a score of 164 runs in their opening match of the tournament. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana ended the innings with figures of 4/32 in 7.4 overs and broke the backbone of the Bangladesh batting lineup. Pathirana also represented Indian legend MS Dhonu led CSK in the Indian Premier League.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka needs a total of 165 runs against Bangladesh in their opening Asia Cup 2023 match

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the T20I Asia Cup

Sri Lanka is the second most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup

Will Matheesha Pathirana be a challenge for the Indian batters?

After Matheesha Pathirana's stellar bowling performance in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match, the Indian cricket team batters can face difficulty in facing 'baby Malinga', if they take on the Sri Lankan lions in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. Pathirana is yet to play an ODI match against the Rohit Sharma-led side, but seeing his performance against Bangladesh, the pacer is a real threat to the Indian batters.

However, Matheesha Pathirana has been groomed by one of the finest Indian captains MS Dhoni while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Pathirana was used as a premier weapon by Dhoni in the death overs of the IPL 2023, and the 20-year-old picked up 19 wickets in the 12 matches he played in the 16th edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh wrapped up for 164 runs in Kandy

After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh was bundled for a score of 164 runs and no batter other than Najmul Hossain Shanto was able to stay at the crease for long and got out cheaply. Shanto scored 89 runs off 12 balls which consisted of seven fours. Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana removed the likes of experienced Bangladeshi players like Mushfiqur Rahim and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Sri Lanka is the defending champions of the Asia Cup and has all the qualities to defend their title and with such a brilliant performance in their opening match of the tournament, they have also issued a clear warning to other teams as well.