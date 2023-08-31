IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: What Is Team India's ODI Record In Colombo And Pallekele?

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the 16th edition of the Asia Cup under the 'hybrid model'. Pakistan thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the multi-nation Asian tournament played at the Multan cricket stadium.

3 things you need to know

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place on September 2, 2023

The arch-rivals will also take on each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14

Pakistan will be taking on India in an ODI match after a gap of four years

What is Team India's ODI record in Pallekele and Colombo?

(Indian cricket team during the IND vs AUS ODI series in 2023 / Image: AP)

The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma had reached Sri Lanka after they finished their seven-day training camp in Alur. The Indian team is the current champion of the ODI Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018. Team India is scheduled to play its Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka and after facing Pakistan in Pallekele, will take on Nepal in Colombo. A look at the Indian cricket team's ODI record in Colombo and Pallekele:

Team India's ODI record in Colombo:

Played: 46

46 Won: 23

23 Lost: 19

19 No Result: 04

Team India's ODI record in Pallekele:

Played: 3

3 Won: 3

3 Lost: 00

00 No Result: 00

What will be Team India's combination in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Indian cricket team selection committee has picked up an 18-member squad (including Sanju Samson, who is a part of the team as a travelling reserve) for the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team management has plenty of options to select their playing XI in the first Asia Cup 2023 match. However, with KL Rahul not available for selection for the first two games of the Asia Cup, the Indian team management will play Ishan Kishan as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Kishan is expected to bat in the middle order whereas, Shubman Gill shall open with skipper Rohit Sharma.