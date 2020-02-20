Road Safety World Series Tickets For Mumbai Matches; Here's How You Can Buy Them

Fans in Mumbai will get a chance to see some of the legends of the game in the Road Safety World Series. The T20 tournament will feature 5 teams - India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends - clashing against each other. Big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis will be in action.

Also Read: Road Safety World Series 2020 Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Team Line-ups

Road Safety World Series tickets: The venues for the event

The Road Safety World Series league will witness a total of 11 matches played between all sides. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host matches for India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 22.

Also Read: Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar, Lara To Team Up For T20 League

Road Safety World Series tickets: How to buy tickets?

Fans can buy the Road Safety World Series tickets from the BookMyShow official website. The ticket price for the match between India Legends and West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium starts from ₹250 and goes up to ₹500. The ticket price for the match between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the same venue starts from ₹100 and goes up to ₹400.

Also Read: India Legends Finalise Squad For Road Safety World Series; Sachin, Sehwag, Lara Returning

Road Safety World Series tickets: Here's the entire schedule

March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 22: Final, 7:00 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Also Read: Tendulkar Versus Lara In Road Safety World Series Opener

Road Safety World Series tickets: India Legends squad

India Legends have announced their squad for the upcoming Road Safety World Series which gets underway on March 7 and concludes on March 22. The side will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and they will kick off their campaign against the West Indies Legends led by the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar's team will consist of some renowned names from the past. Coincidentally, all of them have also represented India along with the Little Master. The squad includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Ajit Agarkar