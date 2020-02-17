India Legends Finalise Squad For Road Safety World Series; Sachin, Sehwag, Lara Returning

India Legends have announced their squad for the upcoming Road Safety World Series which gets underway on March 7 and concludes on March 22. The side will be led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and they will kick off their campaign against the West Indies Legends led by the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara at the Wankhede Stadium. As per the series schedule released on Thursday, a total of 11 matches will be played in the tournament.

Coming back to the India Legends, Sachin Tendulkar's team will consist of some renowned names of the past and coincidentally, all of them have also represented India along with the Little Master. The squad includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Munaf Patel, Ajit Agarkar, etc.

Here is the list of players who will represent India Legends:

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe.

The Road Safety World Series

The series will feature some big names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa like Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis. According to the organisers, the series aims to create awareness about road safety. Two of these 11 matches will be played at Wankhede, four at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, four at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium here on March 22.

Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and D Y Patil will host one match each featuring the host team. India Legends led by Tendulkar will play against Sri Lanka Legends at D Y Patil on March 10. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the series and the games will commence at 7 pm.

