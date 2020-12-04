How To Get Steve Smith Out? Ex-IPL Teammate Shardul Thakur Claims To Have Found The Answer

Charismatic Australian batsman Steve Smith plundered identical twin centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first two ODIs against India. The cricketer dined on Indian pacers and spinners alike en route to stockpiling third and fourth fastest hundreds for any Australian batsmen in ODI cricket, all in a space of three days. His run-scoring juggernaut was finally put to rest by Indian white-ball speedster Shardul Thakur, who got him out cheaply down the leg side in the third game of the series.

Shardul Thakur talks about his game plan for Steve Smith ahead of India vs Australia 1st T20I

Shardul Thakur was selected in India’s playing XI for the third ODI at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The right-arm pacer bowled a tight match-winning spell at a high-scoring venue and bagged three wickets (including that of Steve Smith) in the process. At the post-match press conference, the 29-year-old reflected his game-changing performance and revealed his game plan for modern-day batting legend Smith.

Thakur hailed the in-form batsman for his performance in the first two ODIs and called him Australia’s “top player”. He admitted that getting Steve Smith out early was huge for Team India as it proved decisive in the eventual outcome of the match. Shardul Thakur also stated that his plan was to “bowl on stumps” to Smith in order to restrict him from playing horizontal cut and pull shots.

The Indian speedster said that Steve Smith, among other Australian batsmen, played a lot of cut and pull shots. He just wanted to keep them off those shots and making them play straighter apparently worked for him. Shardul Thakur added that the difference between the two sides turned out to be Indian bowlers using “more variations” in their bowling.

For India vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the same venue today (Friday, December 4) and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

