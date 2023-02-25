'How Will Everyone Open?': Aakash Chopra Points Out Issue With Gujarat Giants Ahead Of WPL

Aakash Chopra has questioned Gujarat Giants' batting as he feels the Women's Premier League franchise will face a problem when it comes to selecting their opening batter. Owned by Adani Sportsline Private Limited, Gujarat Giants will be seen participating in the inaugural WPL. Former Australian cricketer Rachael Haynes has recently been appointed as the head coach for Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was pretty active in the auction as they splashed the cash on 18 players including Ashleigh Gardner (₹3.2 crore) and Beth Mooney (₹2 crore). The likes of Deandra Dottin and Sneh Rana would be eager to prove their mettle in the very first season as the side has accumulated a very competitive squad.

According to former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, the team might face difficulty in terms of openers as the lineup is filled with top-order batters. Chopra opened up on Jio Cinema, "The batting contingent they have assembled are all top-order batters - Sophia Dunkley, Sabbineni Meghana and Beth Mooney. Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin want to bat up the order and Harleen Deol also cannot play down the order. So how will everyone open?"

"You have got one opener in the form of Beth Mooney. Along with her, if you want, you can make Sophia Dunkley open. How will you make the batting order of this team because their batting order is slightly beyond my understanding? I am seeing this as a clear problem."

Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the first match of the Women's Premier League on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium.

Gujarat Giants full WPL squad

Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.4 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (INR 70 lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (INR 60 lakh), Sneh Rana (INR 75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (INR 30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (INR 75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (INR 30 lakh), Dayalam Hemalatha (INR 30 lakh), Monica Patel (INR 30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (INR 50 lakh), Sushma Verma (INR 60 lakh), Hurley Gala (INR 10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (INR 35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (Rs 10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (INR 10 lakh)