Venkatesh Prasad Breaks Silence On Aakash Chopra's Offer For Video Chat, Reply Goes Viral

The battle between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra over KL Rahul's form is not coming to an end as former India pacer has again hit back at Chopra on Twitter regarding his invite for a live video chat on his YouTube channel. Venkatesh has denied Aakash Chopra's offer for a live video chat on YouTube saying that Aakash had called Prasad an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit Aakash's narrative.

Denying Aakash Chopra's invitation on Twitter, Prasad said, "No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative. It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this."

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn't suit your narrative.



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don't wish to engage with you further on this

Chopra and Prasad have been debating with each other on Twitter over KL Rahul's poor form. Aakash Chopra had invited Prasad on a video chat and said, "Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference in opinions is nice…lets do it properly I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number."

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly

I'll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number

On one hand, Prasad has been advising Rahul to go back and play domestic cricket and improve his form. On the other hand, Aakash has been talking of KL Rahul's stats and the match-winning innings he has played for Team India before. Aakash has been backing KL Rahul despite his poor form.

Apart from the ongoing debate former India bowler Harbhajan Singh has also supported KL Rahul and urged everyone to leave Rahul alone. Harbhajan said on Twitter, "Can we leave KL Rahul alone guys? He hasn’t done any crime. He is still a top player. He will come back strong. we all go thru such patches in international cricket. he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own player and have faith."

Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn't done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏

KL Rahul has been in poor form for a long time and has not been able to perform despite being given numerous opportunities. KL Rahul is also removed from the Test vice-captain position for the next two Tests against Australia.