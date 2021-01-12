HRN W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 Nippon Cup Final Match Preview

Heron Sports will face Kini RR Sports in the final match of the T20 Nippon Cup 2021 on Tuesday, January 12. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at HRN W vs KNI W live scores, HRN W vs KNI W match prediction and HRN W vs KNI W playing 11.

HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: HRN W vs KNI W preview

This is the final match of the tournament as this match promises to be an exciting affair. Heron Sports topped the points table in the league stage, while Kini RR Sports finished second on the points table. Ahead of the final, Heron Sports defeated Sheen Sports by 5 wickets. Aditi Rajesh played an outstanding knock of 56 not out to take the team past the finish line. She also picked up a wicket while bowling as well. Aditi will be eager to repeat her match-winning performance in the final.

Meanwhile, Kini RR Sports beat Ameya Sports by 26 runs in their previous match to enter the final. Batting first, Kini RR Sports made 142/6 courtesy a fine batting performance from Punam Raut (47 runs) and Nuzhat Parween (45 runs). Shishira Gowda was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/21 from 4 overs. This match promises to be a great contest between bat and ball.

HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: Probable HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 playing 11

HRN W: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

KNI W: VR Vanitha, Roshni Kiran, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Radha Yadav, Challuru Prathyusha, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Debasmitha Dutta , Chandu V Ram , Rameshwari Gayakwad

HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team

Aditi Rajesh

Divya Gnanananda

Punam Raut

Nuzhat Parween

HRN W vs KNI W match prediction: HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team

HRN W vs KNI W live: HRN W vs KNI W match prediction

As per our HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, HRN W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, top picks and HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HRN W vs KNI W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricsay / YouTube

