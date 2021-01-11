Stuart Broad Calls Out Tim Paine For Distasteful Remark On R Ashwin On Day 5 Of SCG Test

English fast bowler Stuart Broad came forward and criticised Australian Test skipper Tim Paine for his nasty remark on Ravichandran Ashwin during the final day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Paine tried to divert Ashwin's attention from behind the stumps by engaging in a verbal volley. However, he crossed all limits when the veteran off-spinner had given him a savage reply.

'Won't get away'

After taking notice of the Aussie wicket-keeper batsman's poor behaviour, Broad took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that this is all a part of the game (with regards to winning the Test match). The veteran speedster then mentioned that the Hobart stumper will not get away with that language as well as with the laws above.

This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that Language with the Laws above — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 11, 2021

When Tim Paine crossed all limits on Day 5

While Ashwin was batting, Paine who was standing behind the stumps, quipped that he cannot wait to see Ashwin at the Gabba where the fourth and final match is going to be played. Ashwin, who is known for his wit, cleverly replied saying that he cannot wait to see Paine in India which also would be the last series of his career. With that, Ashwin also took a dig at Paine's age and strength left to continue playing cricket. An angry Paine then sledged R Ashwin back by saying that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder for not having many friends within his own team before swearing at him.

Apart from all these, the Australian Test specialist constantly tried to get under the skin of Indian batsmen R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari by provocative chatter. Moreover, prior to that as well, Paine had sledged the Indian duo who suffered injuries during their time at crease but kept up with the fight. After suffering an injury, Vihari was being checked on by the team physio and was subsequently wearing his thigh pad.

That's when an annoyed Paine yelled: "It's ridiculous. Get on with it. Seriously".

In fact, the 36-year-old was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the SCG Test. He had indulged in a verbal spat with on-field umpire Joel Wilson on Day 3 for which he was fined 15 per cent of his match fee.

