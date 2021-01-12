Jasprit Bumrah And SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari Ruled Out Of 4th Test Too After Ravindra Jadeja?

The Indian contingent's Australian assignment has seen several high-profile players sitting on the sidelines with an injury. In a major setback to the visitors, their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, also now has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test. Moreover, with uncertainty looming over Test specialist Hanuma Vihari's availability, the Ajinkya Rahane led-side will have an uphill task on the final contest.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Injury marred India face yet another hindrance?

The Ravindra Jadeja injury news was already a point of concern for the Indian think tank, and now they will also be devoid of their fast bowling spearhead for the crucial Test match. The champion fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has been ruled out of the encounter with an abdominal strain, according to BCCI sources as per a PTI report on Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old picked up the injury during the Sydney Test, and his scan reports suggest that he has a strain. The bowler was also seen having a conversation with the team's physio during the match, which suggested that the player was in discomfort.

The management is reportedly not willing to risk the fast bowler's body considering the strain, and as a result, the unorthodox seamer could well sit out for the Brisbane Test. With the Indian pace battery already missing the likes of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma, the absence of Bumrah is likely to have a major impact on the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the Indian team will be left with a fairly inexperienced bowling attack.

The Indian side came up with a lion-hearted performance to claim a memorable draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test match. Middle-order batsman, Hanuma Vihari, who with his marathon innings denied the hosts of a famous win, will not feature in the Brisbane Test as he sustained a hamstring injury while batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 5 of the penultimate Test. Considering the Ravindra Jadeja injury, Vihari had a crucial role to play with the bat in the contest, and he delivered despite being in great pain and agony.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021:

After a closely fought battle at Sydney, the two teams will move to Brisbane for the ultimate showdown. The visitors have their backs to the wall as they will face the home team in their fortress and with several of their star players unavailable for the match. The India vs Australia 3rd Test ended in a stalemate after both teams were involved in a tooth and nail fight. Australia's tactics of using psychological warfare also backfired in front of India's resilience and grit. The final Test will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (the Gabba) from January 15.

Most wickets in the #AUSvIND Test series so far 🏏



Pat Cummins ➞ 15

R Ashwin ➞ 12

Jasprit Bumrah ➞ 11

Josh Hazlewood ➞ 10

Mitchell Starc ➞ 9



Who will finish at the 🔝 at the end of the fourth Test? pic.twitter.com/geG7z67Lyo — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2021

