'Huge MSD Fan:' Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Reveals He 'watches & Learns' From Dhoni

Bangladesh's explosive batsman Mahmudullah has admitted of being a 'huge fan' of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. The middle-order batsman expressed that whenever he is idle, he watches Dhoni's innings and even live games sometimes and tries to learn from him. Mahmudullah remarked that it is not easy for a batsman to maintain a 50-plus average in ODIs.

Speaking during a Facebook live chat with CricFrenzy, Mahmudullah said that he is a huge fan of MS Dhoni because of the way he controls himself and tries to learn how Dhoni composes himself in the game. Mahmudallah, who captains the tigers in the shortest format of the game, also remarked that the former Indian skipper has been a great influence on his cricketing career.

Mahmudullah also admired Dhoni's statistics and stated that it is not easy to have a 90-plus strike rate and 50-plus average, adding that he tries to learn things from him since they both bat around the same position.

'MS is the best finisher'

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was recently involved in a Facebook video chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal. In the live session, Du Plessis praised his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and stated that the Indian wicketkeeper has an “extremely calm” presence on the field. The South African batsman added that MS Dhoni is the best finisher he has ever played with and described his batting as “remarkable” to watch from the other end.

Reflecting upon Dhoni's captaincy, Du Plessis remarked that he is a very 'instinctive' captain who reads other players well on the field. He credited the wicketkeeper-batsman and his long-time CSK coach Stephen Fleming for improving his own leadership skills.

