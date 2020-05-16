Rahman Reveals How He Escaped MS Dhoni's Stumping; Recollects Asking MSD For His Bat

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is known for his lightning-fast hands behind the wicket and has rarely missed a stumping. Widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers, his spectacular work often threatens batsmen to even step out of the crease.

Bangladesh's batsman Sabbir Rahman recently revealed how he managed to save himself from being prey to Dhoni's stumping.

The Bangladeshi batsman had fallen to Dhoni's stumping back in the 2016 T20 World Cup which led to India's victory by 1 run. However, when Bangladesh encountered India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Rahman had come prepared. Speaking during a Facebook Live with Cricfrency, Rahman recollected that he had stepped out of the crease with an attempt to smack Yuzvendra Chahal over the fence, unfortunately, he missed and the ball landed straight into MSD's gloves. However, the batsman slid back into his crease just in time and avoided stumping. Rahman revealed that he told MS, 'Not today,' as he saved his wicket in time.

'I asked Dhoni for his bat'

Rahman also recollected his interaction with the Indian wicket-keeper where he asked him about how he manages to clear the fence easily while others struggle to do so. The Bangladeshi batsman revealed that Dhoni then told him that it is all about confidence. Rahman added that he had asked Dhoni for his bat to play against India and the former Indian skipper had also agreed to give him his bat with a stipulation that he wouldn't use the bat in the match against India and could use it to play with any other team.

'MS is the best finisher'

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was recently involved in a Facebook video chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal. In the live session, Du Plessis praised his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and stated that the Indian wicketkeeper has an “extremely calm” presence on the field. The South African batsman added that MS Dhoni is the best finisher he has ever played with and described his batting as “remarkable” to watch from the other end.

Reflecting upon Dhoni's captaincy, Du Plessis remarked that he is a very 'instinctive' captain who reads other players well on the field. He credited the wicketkeeper-batsman and his long-time CSK coach Stephen Fleming for improving his own leadership skills.

