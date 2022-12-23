Hugh Edmeades Recalls Scary Collapse In IPL 2022 Auction; 'I Thought I Would Have A Break'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is all set to get underway in a couple of hours from now in Kochi, where the stage is prepared for teams to get into a bidding war and secure the services of top national and international stars. British auctioneer Hugh Edmeades has been a vital part of the process ever since he took over the role of the bid caller at IPL auctions. However, during the conduct of the IPL 2022 mega auction, a rare incident occurred when Edmeades collapsed midway through the event.

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades recalls scary fall in Bengaluru

Edmeades was quickly provided medical attention and was replaced by Charu Sharma, who completed the auction proceedings in Bengaluru. Edmeades has now returned to conduct the IPL 2023 mini-auction and will be overseeing the bids in a day-long event on Friday. Ahead of the auction, Edmeades spoke to the IPL media team, where he talked about the collapse that happened last year. Edmeades said he collapsed because he was tired due to lack of sleep and food, adding that he is fine now.

"My fall came totally out of the blue in Bengaluru. In 2,700 auctions I have never fallen off the stage in my life. I am fine now, no recurrence. I think I was just physically unprepared. Not enough sleep, not enough food. I think I just ran out of gas. I felt it coming on and I thought I would have a break after I have sold Hasaranga but the next thing I knew I was being picked off the floor. That was unexpected. Touching wood, I am very fit, thank you," Edmeades said.

Edmeades was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) to conduct the IPL auctions in 2018. He replaced Richard Madley as the auctioneer and has been responsible for conducting the auctions of the tournament ever since. He has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions, having led over 2500 auctions across the globe. He has been part of auctions in all fields including international fine art, classic cars, and also for those involving charities.

Meanwhile, a total of 405 players have been shortlisted for the auction, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas cricketers. All 10 franchises will engage in a bidding war to secure the services of top national and international stars.

IPL 2023: Remaining purse

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 19.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 8.75 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs. 32.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 42.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 7.05 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 23.35 crore

Gujarat Titans - Rs. 19.25 crore

