Can You Guess Who Is The Most Expensive Player Ever In IPL History? Here's The Answer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. This year too the auction will see franchises break their banks to secure the services of some of the biggest superstars in the world of cricket. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran are among the players who are set to go under the hammer later this week. A total of 405 players have been shortlisted for the auction, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas cricketers.

Who is the most expensive player in IPL history?

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the most expensive player ever in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is currently the most expensive player in the IPL as he gets Rs. 17 crores for his services in the league. Rahul matched the record of former India captain Virat Kohli, who used to get the same amount for representing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli's match fee was reduced to Rs. 16 crores per season after he stepped down as RCB's captain last year.

The title for the most expensive player ever sold in an IPL auction is currently with former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 auction for Rs 16.25 crore. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh held the previous record for the most expensive player ever sold in an IPL auction after he was purchased for Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015. In IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians star Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player sold in the auction. He was bought for Rs. 15.25 crores.

IPL 2023: Remaining purse

Mumbai Indians - Rs. 20.55 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs. 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs. 19.45 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs. 13.2 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs. 8.75 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs. 32.20 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs. 42.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs. 7.05 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs. 23.35 crore

Gujarat Titans - Rs. 19.25 crore

IPL 2023: Remaining slots

Mumbai Indians - Indian - 6, Overseas - 3

Chennai Super Kings - Indian - 5, Overseas - 2

Delhi Capitals - Indian - 3, Overseas - 2

Rajasthan Royals - Indian - 5, Overseas - 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Indian - 5, Overseas - 2

Punjab Kings - Indian - 6, Overseas - 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Indian - 9, Overseas - 4

Kolkata Knight Riders - Indian - 8, Overseas - 3

Lucknow Super Kings - Indian - 6, Overseas - 4

Gujarat Titans - Indian - 4, Overseas - 3

