'Human Rights Is Not Politics': Cricket Australia Chief Defends Cricket Boycott On Taliban

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Friday defended the decision to pull out from the upcoming three-match ODI between its men's team and Afghanistan after criticism from Afghan players and the cricket board. Cricket Australia on Thursday announced the cancellation of the bilateral series with Afghanistan due to the Taliban's decision to prohibit women from pursuing education at universities. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement of its own, slamming CA's decision to call off the series and accusing them of politicizing the sport.

Hockley has now defended CA's decision, saying that basic human rights are not politics. Hockley said that Cricket Australia did not take the decision lightly and consulted widely including with the Australian government. Hockley said they were hopeful of playing the series and were in regular dialogue with the ACB, however, the Taliban-led Afghan government's policies on women and girls led to their decision to withdraw.

"Basic human rights is not politics. It is clearly a very challenging and sad situation. We did not take this decision lightly and consulted widely including with our government. We were hopeful of playing the series and have been in regular dialogue with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, however announcements by the Taliban in late November and late December led to our decision to withdraw from these games," Hockley told reporters on Friday.

"We acknowledge and applaud Rashid Khan’s and other Afghanistan cricketers’ comments at the time condemning the Taliban’s decision to ban women from universities. Rashid will always be welcome in the BBL. We remain committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world and hope that improved conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan mean that we can resume bilateral cricket in the not-too-distant future," he added.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq slams CA

After Cricket Australia announced its withdrawal from the series, Afghan cricketers including Rashid Khan took to social media to slam the decision and threatened to pull out from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq also expressed his disappointment over the decision and said that he won't be participating in Australia's domestic T20 competition. Naveen-ul-Haq said that he won't take part in the BBL until CA stops making "childish decisions." He went on to accuse CA of snatching away the only reason for happiness (cricket) from the Afghan people.

time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA — Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023

Image: AP