Michael Hussey Opens Up On Two Striking Similarities Between MS Dhoni And Ricky Ponting

Former Australia cricketer and current batting coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Michael Hussey recently gave an insight on the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting and one desire that these two cricketers had in common. Michael Hussey, who made his international debut for Australia under Ricky Ponting and went onto win the 2007 World Cup under the legendary cricketer, also had a great career under MS Dhoni in the IPL at the Chennai Super Kings.

Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni, Ricky Ponting and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles

Michael Hussey, while talking on a podcast called Hotspot with Chetan Narula, revealed that Ricky Ponting was very competitive as a captain and always led from the front. He also revealed that Ponting backed his players and dragged the whole team along with him as he wanted to win so badly. Talking about CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Michael Hussey said that Dhoni has a great intuition for the game but he is also very calm and cool, backs his players enormously and shows a lot of faith in them

While making more comparisons about how Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni handled success and failures, Michael Hussey added that both of them had the same reaction whether the team is going really well or going poorly. While giving an example about Ricky Ponting, Hussey claimed that whether he scored a hundred or scored a duck, he was just the same person. Despite Ponting's occasional outbursts on the field, many regarded the Australian team under him as extremely professional who could give a tough fight even during a lean patch.

Coming to MS Dhoni, Michael Hussey revealed that whether he won four games in a row or lost four games in a row, he is exactly the same person, which he feels is a very good thing to have as a leader because it rubs off on everyone else on the team.

While Ponting has won 2 World Cups and Champions Trophy each as Australia's captain in the 2000s, Dhoni remains the only captain in the history of the game to win all ICC events atleast once, i.e. 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Michael Hussey also spoke about Rohit Sharma's captaincy comparing it to the MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting. He opined that Rohit Sharma is very calm under pressure and tactically very sound as well. He added that all three captains have the ability to take the pressure off players, which he feels is a good thing. Hussey had played under Rohit in 2014 at the Mumbai Indians.

Michael Hussey reveals CSK's future post MS Dhoni's retirement

Michael Hussey recently said that CSK will have to start all over again once MS Dhoni leaves the team but the franchise will try to keep the former Indian skipper in some way or the other. Hussey said that once MS Dhoni leaves the team, CSK might want to start all over again by building a new team, which is definitely going to be more 'challenging' in current times.

(IMAGE: DELHI CAPITALS / CSK / INSTAGRAM)