'I Am The Best Player': Yuzvendra Chahal Makes Massive Remark On The Indian Cricket Team

Why you're reading this: The Global Chess League is currently being played in India with players from all over the world competing in a unique joint team format. It is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra, a part of the Mahindra Group, and FIDE. The league features male and female chess champions from across the globe competing in the same team. Former world champion Magnus Carlsen is also laying in the league.

The Global Chess League is scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 2

The competition has six teams with six players each, including 2 women

The lague has players like Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his love for chess, also attended the league as brand ambassador of Alpine Warriors. Chahal attributed his patience on the cricket field to his early days as a chess player. Chahal represented India in the World Youth Chess Championship before pursuing a career in cricket. He acknowledged that chess has taught him the importance of patience, particularly when things aren't going his way in cricket. Chahal also drew similarities between chess and cricket, highlighting the need for calmness and focus in both sports.

"Chess has been instrumental in teaching me patience over the years," Chahal said while in Dubai as the ambassador for the SG Alpine Warriors in the Global Chess League. The spinner, alongside renowned players like Magnus Carlsen and Indian talents Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and Praggnanandhaa, represents the Alpine Warriors in the league.

When asked about playing chess with his Team India teammates, Chahal playfully stated, "In the Indian team, there is no one who can beat me (laughs)." He further mentioned occasional chess games with Ravichandran Ashwin and Shanker Basu, the team's trainer, during flights and travels. Chahal said he finds solace in playing chess before matches and during journeys as it helps him stay calm.

Reflecting on his connection with chess, Chahal expressed his affection for the sport, considering it his first love. He believes that chess is currently experiencing growth and envisions a future where people talk about the Global Chess League with the same enthusiasm as the IPL. Chahal eagerly awaits the day when chess reaches that stage, as it holds a special place in his heart.

