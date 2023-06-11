Yuzvendra Chahal Marks His India Debut, Reminisces About Receiving Cap From Dhoni

Yuzvendra Chahal, the talented wrist-spinner, celebrated his seventh year as an Indian cricketer by expressing gratitude to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Chahal made his international debut under Dhoni's captaincy during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour and has since become a key spinner for India in white-ball cricket. He has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, claiming 121 and 91 wickets respectively.

Taking to social media, Chahal thanked Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit, three stalwarts of Indian cricket, for their guidance throughout his journey. In his post, Chahal reminisced about receiving his debut cap from Dhoni and how his life has been dedicated to making India proud with his talent and a strong desire to win for his team and fans.

He expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to play alongside his mentors and inspirations, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, who have provided invaluable guidance both on and off the field. Chahal conveyed his determination to continue working towards his goals and breaking more records, expressing pride and honor in his heart.

He expressed his gratitude to God, his mentors, and his colleagues, and looked forward to many more special days ahead. Chahal also had an impressive IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for his team.

Chahal in IPL 2023

Chahal put on a spectacular performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. He finished the season as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps to his name. In the 2023 season, Chahal also became the all-time highest wicket-taker of the league, surpassing Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo.

Along with his on-field prowess, Chahal is also known for his social media presence. He keeps entertaining fans with hilarious posts every now and then. Chahal is married to choreographer Dhanashree.

