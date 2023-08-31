'I Can Better My Game': Virat Kohli Reflects On India's Asia Cup 2023 Clash Vs Pakistan

Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli will make a comeback in the Indian jersey after being rested from the T20I series against West Indies. Kohli played his last ODI match against Australia in March 2023 and has already scored 3 hundreds in the 50-over format in the last 10 months. The right-handed Indian batter also had a stellar IPL 2023 season and scored 619 runs from 14 games in the IPL.

Virat Kohli will be once again in action against Pakistan after the 2022 T20 World Cup

Virat played an innings of 82* runs against Pakistan and helped the team get over the line by 5 wickets

Team India have won 7 matches in 13 ODI Asia Cup matches against Pakistan

Virat Kohli on his preparations for the high-profile IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

Team India batter Virat Kohli while speaking to Star Sports ahead of the Indian team's opening Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, The former Indian skipper has a tremendous record against Pakistan in international cricket and also in Sri Lanka. Highlighting Pakitan's strength ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match, Virat said:

I feel bowling is their strength and they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them, I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and to perform for my team. I don’t think you can perform consistently without that mindset because if your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied and stop working hard. There is no limit to it. There is no set achievement that if you reach a certain stage, you’ve reached excellence. I think I strive for betterment every day, so that is a better word to use, and yes, performance obviously becomes a by-product because your mindset is ‘How do I make my team win from this position?

Virat Kohli's highest ODI score against Pakistan

Virat Kohli probably plays his best game against arch-rival Pakistan. Virat (183) has scored his highest ODI score against the 'Men in Green', in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter single-handedly took the game away from the Pakistani team and helped his team chase down 330 runs in 47.5 overs.