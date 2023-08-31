'Harder to evade for Rizwan': R Ashwin startled by Pakistan player's baffling act vs Nepal

On the opening day of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan defeated Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the home team dominated the game. Pakistan bowled out Nepal for 104 runs in 23.4 overs, bringing their total in 50 overs to 342 for 6. On the other hand, India and Pakistan will face off in Saturday's Group A match in the Asia Cup.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan won the match against Nepal by 238 runs

Nepal participated in the Asia Cup for the very first time

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup

PAK vs NEP: R Ashwin shows off his tactical analysis skills

Team India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin analysed Mohammad Rizwan's unusual run-out against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan. The co-hosts and top-ranked ODI side won by 238 runs due to captain Babar Azam. Babar won Player of the Match after scoring 151 runs in 131 deliveries, confirming his dominance as the top ODI hitter.

Iftikhar Ahmed's 109 runs off 71 balls helped Pakistan's 342/6 total. Nepal struggled to reach the objective, and Pakistan's bowling attack made it harder. After 104 runs in 23.4 overs, Rohit Paudel's team collapsed. Pakistan won resoundingly in batting and bowling, setting the tournament's tone.

During Pakistan's batting, the team had trouble right away and lost both of its starters. Imam ul Haq only got five runs, while Fakhar Zaman got 14. Even though there were problems early on, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan worked together to try to steady the game. But an unfortunate and strange run-out ended Rizwan's time on the pitch.

Rizwan was seen running during the 24th over of the game, which is when this happened. Dipendra Singh, a fielder for Nepal, threw Rizwan out with a straight throw. This was an unexpected end to Rizwan's time at the crease.

R Ashwin's analysis of Rizwan's dismissal in the Pakistan vs Nepal

During the game, Ashwin, who was paying close attention, pointed out that Rizwan's choice not to wear a helmet was a big reason why he got out against Nepal.

The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet.



He loves… pic.twitter.com/asBSX6rf9n — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 30, 2023

Posting on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), R Ashwin said that Rizwan had a hard time getting out of the way of the throw during the run-out because of how high it was. According to Ashwin, Rizwan usually dives while running between wickets, but since he wasn't wearing a helmet this time, he had to duck.