'I Don't Like It': Ricky Ponting Reflects On Upcoming Ashes Series And WTC 2023 Finals

India are poised to take on Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final which is scheduled to take place from 7th to 11th June. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural edition of the WTC final and they will be adamant to prove their worth as the best Test playing nation in the world. Ahead of the summit clash, Ricky Ponting unveiled the Test mace at the curtain raiser event in New Delhi.

The host for the event Mayanti Langer asked the Delhi Capitals head coach whether he has any kind of advice for Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins. Ponting answered, "The cricket-loving world deserves to see an unbelievably good Test match with a result. We don't want to have a drawn Test match. So I'd say to both the captains let's go out there and let's play good hard aggressive Test match cricket and let's just think about make sure there is a result to win.

If it means you got to put yourself and your body on the line to potentially lose the game or give yourself a chance to win the game. Because I think that's what everyone loves the Test match game wants to see."

Read More: Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon sends warning to Ben Stokes and co

Ponting emphasises England's "Bazball" approach has explored a whole new lot of things.

"The real refreshing thing that I have seen in the world Test cricket in last two years has been the way England play. It's all way up we don't want to cross kind of approach.

Mayanti Langer interrupted him. "Bazball!! you're good with that?

Ponting cheekily smiled and said, "I don't want to name it and he doesn't want to name it. I'll tell you a couple of games in the Ashes If I like it or not. I'm a cricket lover, I'm a cricket watcher and I'm a commentator.

I want cricket to be played the best way. England have done it. They have played the Test match the best way that can be played.

So I think both captains in this final deserve to show the world that Test match cricket can be played in an aggressive manner and always looking forward to winning the game."