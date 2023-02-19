'I Don't Think...': Ravindra Jadeja Takes A Dig On Australian Batters' 'reverse Sweep'

Team India thrashed Australia yet again in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday and have retained the trophy for the 4th time. Team India bowled out Australia for a score of 113 in their second innings courtesy of the seven-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja who was also adjudged the Man of the Match.

'Don't think a sweep is a good option...'

Most of the Aussie batsmen got out to Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja playing the sweep shot. Now Ravindra Jadeja himself has taken a dig at the Australia batsmen. Jadeja said, "Don't think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket. "I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just to keep it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just to bowl into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance."

The day didn't start well for Australia as they had lost 9 wickets in the space of just one session and they could just extend their overnight lead of 62 runs to 114. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin shared 10 wickets amongst each other and once again exploited Australian batsmen's batting technique to play spin.

Team India also didn't have a good start with the bat as they lost KL Rahul early. India captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara started to attack the Aussie spinners but Rohit Sharma got run out. Virat Kohli also played well but he also soon got out. Shreyas Iyer played a quick knock but was caught at the boundary.

KS Bharat didn't miss this opportunity and played some attacking shots. He along with Cheteshwar Pujara made sure that Team India get over the series and Pujara hit the winning shot in his 100th Test.

Team India now have also reached one step closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final which is set to be played at the Kennington Oval in London in June this year.