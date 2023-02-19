IND Vs AUS: Skipper Rohit Sharma Sacrifices His Wicket For Cheteshwar Pujara - WATCH

Team India bowled out Australia for a score of 113 runs in the second innings of the New Delhi Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took just one session to bowl out the Australia innings. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head came out to bat at Australia's overnight score of 61/1.

R Ashwin didn't take much time to dismiss Travis Head and dismissed him in the first over of the day. Ravindra Jadeja took over from here and rattled seven Aussie batsmen. Australia were bundled out for 113 and gave Team India a target of 115.

Team India's start was also not good as they lost KL Rahul early and the pitch also had a lot of help for the spinners. India captain Rohit Sharma didn't change his mindset and tried to play agrresively. While Rohit was batting with Cheteshwar Pujara who was playing his 100th Test got run out.

Rohit Sharma sacrifices his wicket for Pujara

Rohit had hit a six off Nathan Lyon and he got run out the very next ball. The main highlight of the dismissal was that the Indian captain sacrificed his wicket for Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit Sharma played Mathew Kunhemann towards midwicket and played the ball for a single. Rohit called for the second run and ran as well. Seeing Rohit run Pujara also ran for the second run but Rohit stopped him from running. Pujara ran and came till the non striker end. At the end Rohit sacrificed his wicket as Pujara was playing his 100th Test.

Talking about the match, Team India won the match by 6 wickets with Pujara hitting the winning shot. Team India now take a 2-0 lead in the series and have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time.

Team India have also put one step forward to qualify for the World Test Championship final which is set to happen in June this year at the Kennington Oval, London.

Australia will now have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they don't want to lose their chances to play the World Test Championship final. Australia are currently at the top of the World Test Championship Points Table.