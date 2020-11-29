'I Don't Think He'll Be Available': Aaron Finch On Warner's Inclusion In 3rd ODI

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has said that he does not think David Warner would be available for selection for the third and final ODI that will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

The southpaw injured himself while diving to save a boundary in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday. During the fourth over of India's run chase, when opener Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, Warner put in a full-length dive to his left as he landed awkwardly in his follow-through. He was in deep discomfort and was assisted from the ground by Australia's physio.

'I don't think'

"Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea about Warner's fitness. We've got to reshuffle it around, I don't think he'll (Warner) be available. The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row. Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik's bowling, he was really hard to hit with pace off deliveries," said Finch after the conclusion of the match.

Warner has been in sublime form in this ODI series so far as he has amassed 152 runs in two matches.

Australia win ODI series

The hosts looked unstoppable right from the word 'Go' after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Skipper Finch himself led his team from the front with a 69-ball 60 and laid a solid foundation for the Aussies. He stitched a142-run opening stand with Warner (83). Steve Smith (64-ball 104) continued from where he had left off in the previous game as he registered back-to-back centuries in this series to power the hosts to a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the Men In Blue had got off to a good start, they ran out of fire and brimstone just like the last game by losing wickets at crucial points.

All hopes pinned on Virat but a miscued pull shot ensured that he was deprived of a 44th ODI century after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket as he walked back for an 87-ball 89.

Hardik Pandya (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (24) looked to make a statement in the middle-order but all they could do was reduce the margin of defeat.

In the end, the visitors were restricted to 338/9 in their full quota of 50 overs as the five-time world champions registered a 51-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

(With ANI Inputs)

