'I Have Seen Rohit Sharma': Harmanpreet Kaur Lays Down Plan For Mumbai Indians In WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starting March 4. Kaur was acquired by Mumbai Indians for a whopping sum of Rs. 1.8 crore at WPL 2023 auction last month. Ahead of the season opener, Kaur has opened up on how she plans to put the opposition under pressure. Harmanpreet said that she wants the team to play an aggressive brand of cricket so that they can put the opposition under pressure.

"I’ve seen the Mumbai Indian team doing so well on TV. And now I’m going to be a part of it. When you show that aggression, the opposition is always under pressure. For me, it is very important that I support each and every player from my team and play aggressive cricket," Harmanpreet said.

"I feel lucky that I’m going to be working again with Jhulu di, and Charlotte (Edwards) is someone who did really well for English cricket. I have heard that she’s very, very calm and a very good coach. I’m sure I will learn a lot of things from her," she added.

"I think it is a great achievement. I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team. I have seen Rohit (Sharma) doing so well for this team for so many years. I’ve gotten this opportunity to be a part of MI and I will also give my 100 per cent. The women’s team will also do well like the men’s team," Harmanpreet added.

Mumbai Indians are slated to play the first match of the inaugural season against Gujarat Giants. They will then lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match on March 6.



List of players bought by Mumbai Indians at WPL 2023

Natalie Sciver (England) - INR 3.20 crore

Pooja Vastarkar (India) - INR 1.90 crore

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - INR 1.80 crore

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) - INR 1 crore

Yastika Bhatia (India) - INR 1.50 crore

Amanjot Kaur (India) - INR 50 lakh

Heather Graham (Australia) - INR 30 lakh

Isabelle Wong (England) - INR 30 lakh

Dhara Gujjar (India) - INR 10 lakh

Saika Ishaque (India) - INR 10 lakh

Healey Mathews (West Indies) - INR 40 lakh

Chloe Tryon (South Africa) - INR 30 lakh

Priyanka Bala (India) - INR 20 lakh

Humairaa Kaaizi (India) - INR 20 lakh

Jintimani Kalita (India) - INR 10 lakh

Neelam Bisht (India) - INR 10 lakh

Sonam Yadav (India) - INR 10 lakh

Image: Instagram/MumbaiIndians