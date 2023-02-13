MI Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Mumbai Indians At WPL 2023 Auction

Quick links:
Image: wplt20.com/BCCI
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction was held at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. A total of 448 players went under the hammer at the auction, seeking bids from the five participating teams. Mumbai Indians bought top players like Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver and Amelia Kerr, among others.
Harmanpreet was the first player sold to MI at the auction and was later announced as the captain of the team. Natalie was bought by MI for big bucks, making her one of the most expensive players sold at the auction. Here’s a look at the complete list of players bought by Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2023 auction.
The five participating teams at the WPL 2023 were sold by BCCI for a combined value of INR 4669.99 crore. Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spent the highest amount of money to buy Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians owners Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, fetched the ownership of the Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore. RCB purchased the right to own the Bengaluru Women's team, while Capri Global acquired the UP Wariorz.