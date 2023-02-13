MI Team 2023: Complete List Of Players Bought By Mumbai Indians At WPL 2023 Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction was held at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. A total of 448 players went under the hammer at the auction, seeking bids from the five participating teams. Mumbai Indians bought top players like Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver and Amelia Kerr, among others.

Harmanpreet was the first player sold to MI at the auction and was later announced as the captain of the team. Natalie was bought by MI for big bucks, making her one of the most expensive players sold at the auction. Here’s a look at the complete list of players bought by Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2023 auction.

List of players bought by Mumbai Indians at WPL 2023

Natalie Sciver (England) - INR 3.20 crore

Pooja Vastarkar (India) - INR 1.90 crore

Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - INR 1.80 crore

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) - INR 1 crore

Yastika Bhatia (India) - INR 1.50 crore

Amanjot Kaur (India) - INR 50 lakh

Heather Graham (Australia) - INR 30 lakh

Isabelle Wong (England) - INR 30 lakh

Dhara Gujjar (India) - INR 10 lakh

Saika Ishaque (India) - INR 10 lakh

Healey Mathews (West Indies) - INR 40 lakh

Chloe Tryon (South Africa) - INR 30 lakh

Priyanka Bala (India) - INR 20 lakh

Humairaa Kaaizi (India) - INR 20 lakh

Jintimani Kalita (India) - INR 10 lakh

Neelam Bisht (India) - INR 10 lakh

Sonam Yadav (India) - INR 10 lakh

More about WPL 2023

The five participating teams at the WPL 2023 were sold by BCCI for a combined value of INR 4669.99 crore. Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spent the highest amount of money to buy Gujarat Giants. Mumbai Indians owners Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, fetched the ownership of the Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore. RCB purchased the right to own the Bengaluru Women's team, while Capri Global acquired the UP Wariorz.