'I Miss You': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note On Shane Warne's Death Anniversary

Australian spin wizard Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 due to a cardiac arrest last year on March 4, 2022. Shane Warne doesn't need any introduction for his contribution to international cricket and has left an unparalleled legacy behind his name. Warne was remembered by his very good friend and former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote an emotional post for his fellow mate Shane Warne on Twitter on his first death anniversary. Remembering Warne, Sachin wrote, "We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!."

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Warne

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne have played a lot of matches with each other for India and Australia. They might have been rivals on the field but were very close friends on the field.

The last time when Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar met was in 2021 in London when they both had an enjoyable time together playing golf. Tendulkar recalled his last moments with Warne a few days back.

The cricketing world paid tribute to Shane Warne

Apart from Tendulkar, Warne's many other fellow mates remembered him on his death anniversary.

To the man who inspired me to chase a dream and the bloke who was a dream to have on your side…may you both continue to #RIP 😔💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJVGr5kz1d — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 3, 2023

One year to this black day in cricket.



You are still in our thoughts, Warnie 💔#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/JPzLN5DmPM — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2023

As we remember the legend, late Shane Warne on his day of passing away, here's a look at Maxi reflecting on his time with him & the gem of a person he was, on @eatsurenow presents #RCBPodcast! 🙏#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/S5vFCm1N3e — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2023

Shane Warne. Forever. 💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 4, 2023

Shane Warne is the second-highest Test wicket-taker in history and in a world where cricket was dominated by Asian spinners, Warne left his own legacy which will never be forgotten.