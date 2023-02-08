Shane Warne's Will Revealed: Who Will Get What From His $20.7 Million Wealth & Belongings?

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne's will has been revealed nearly a year after the legendary spinner died of a heart attack in Thailand. Warne is survived by his three children, including his former wife and extended family members. Let's take a look at who gets what from Warne's enormous personal wealth.

Shane Warne's wealth distribution as per his will

According to the documents released by the Supreme Court in Victoria, Warne died with a whopping amount of $20.7 million under his name. According to Fox Sports, the vast majority of Warne's wealth will go to his children - Jackson, Brooke, and Summer. Warne left 31 percent each of his total wealth to his three children. The remaining seven percent has been divided between his brother Jason (2%), and his niece Tyla (2.5%) and nephew Sebastian (2.5%).

Jackson (Son) - 31%

Brooke (Daughter) - 31%

Summer (Daughter) - 31%

Jason (Brother) - 2%

Tyla (Niece) - 2.5%

Sebastian (Nephew) - 2.5%

Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan and his former fiancee Elizabeth Hurley have not been named in his will. Out of his $20.7 million wealth, $6.5 million is for a home in Portsea, Victoria, $5 million in his Australian bank account, $3 million in shares, and $2 million in other belongings, which include a jet ski, a Yamaha motorbike, BMW and Mercedes. Warne also left $500,000 in another bank account with HSBC. The legendary spinner had $295,000 in liabilities.

What happened to Shane Warne?

Warne died of a heart attack while on a vacation with his friend in Thailand on March 4, 2022. As per reports, Warne was found lying face down on his bed in his hotel room while the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia played on television. Warne's body was taken to a hospital in mainland Thailand, where he was declared dead by the medical staff. An autopsy was conducted on Warne's body and the Thai police confirmed that he died of natural causes.

Andrew Neophitou, a close friend of Warne's, was the first to discover him dead in his hotel room. Neophitou had gone to Warne's room to invite him out for a drink, as they had planned earlier in the day. However, when Neophitou entered Warne's room, he discovered him lying face down. Neophitou tried to revive Warne with CPR, but it was in vain. Warne's body was then flown to Australia, where a memorial service was held at the MCG.

Image: AP

