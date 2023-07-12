'I Shouldn’t Have Smashed The Glass': Rahul Dravid Reveals His Most 'embarrassing' Moment

Rahul Dravid's Cred advertisement created quite a buzz when it was released in 2021. In the ad, Dravid portrayed himself as the 'Indiranagar ka gunda' (goon of Indiranagar), a stark contrast to his well-known image of being a calm and composed personality. The ad showed Dravid breaking a car's side mirror with a bat, capturing everyone's attention. While the advertisement received a positive response overall, Dravid's mother had a different opinion.

Dravid reveals his mother's reaction

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has admitted that his mother was taken aback when she saw his Cred advertisement. Reflecting on the reaction he received after the ad was released two years ago, Dravid recently shared, "There are people who look at me very differently now, thinking when is this guy going to explode. It’s been a really good, positive response. I wasn’t very sure about the reactions. But I think it’s been really well received."

"It’s been really positive except for my mum. My mum is still not really convinced about it. I think she still believes that I shouldn’t have been smashing the glass. She’s like – you really think this is…?," Dravid said in his interview to Cred.

Standing in the middle of a busy street in Mumbai for the shoot was an embarrassing experience for Dravid. He said, "It is probably one of the most embarrassing things I have done – standing in Bombay in front of the street. Even though it’s an ad shoot and you know there are people around you, who are semi-actors or whatever they are. Still, for someone like me to stand in the middle of that road, keep screaming and shouting, was really embarrassing."

Dravid is currently traveling with the Indian team, preparing for their first series after the World Test Championship Final loss to Australia. The tour against the West Indies consists of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. This is India's first tour to the Caribbean since 2019. The series will start with a two-match Test series on Wednesday, July 12. The first Test match will take place at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

