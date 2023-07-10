India Youngster Reveals Private Conversation With Rahul Dravid, 'Sir Told Me That You...'

Earlier this week, the T20I squad for India's tour of West Indies was announced, coinciding with the appointment of Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector of the men's team. Notably, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were once again left out from the squad, while young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma received maiden call-ups. The T20I series is slated to take place from August 3 to 13 in the Carribean and the United States.

3 things you need to know

Jitesh Sharma, who was previously part of India's T20I squad, has been snubbed

Sharma has spoken about a conversation he had with Rahul Dravid last time

The Punjab Kings wicket-keeper also reacted to his latest snub from Team India

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Latest Post With Rahul Dravid Shows Amazing Evolution Of Both India Legends

Following Sanju Samson's injury, Jitesh Sharma earned a call-up for the New Zealand series. Jitesh mentioned that the team, including Rahul Dravid, welcomed him and acknowledged his good form. Dravid emphasized the importance of making an impact rather than focusing solely on personal runs, especially when coming in to bat during a collapse. Jitesh expressed his determination to contribute significantly to the team's success and help them fight back from challenging situations.

“They (Team India) were quite welcoming. Rahul (Dravid) sir told me that you are doing very well and these are the kind of players that we are looking for. When I told him that I want to score big runs, he told me that at the position you play, runs don't matter, impact matters,” Jitesh said.

“The more you contribute towards the win, that will be important for the team. When there's a collapse and you go out to bat around 7-8 overs, the team will be 4-5 wickets down, so you can't do much and just need to believe in your game. You have to take that score to a certain level so that the team can fight for it,” Jitesh further said, recalling Dravid's advice.

Also Read: 'Our Coach Rahul Dravid...': R Ashwin Gives An Interesting Take On India Head Coach

Jitesh also spoke about his recent snub from the Indian team, saying that maybe god has a bigger plan for him. Jitesh gained attention with his explosive performances for Punjab Kings in the 2022 Indian Premier League and continued to impress in the recent edition.

Image: Twitter/BCCI