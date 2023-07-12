'It All Started Here': Dravid-Kohli Take A Trip Down Memory Lane Ahead Of 1st Test - WATCH

Virat Kohli recently shared a captivating Instagram post that featured him alongside current head coach Rahul Dravid, setting the perfect ambiance for the upcoming India vs West Indies bilateral series. This was no ordinary player-coach photo; it was infused with a rich tapestry of history. The significance stems from the fact that back in 2011, during India's last match at the Windsor Park in Dominica, Rahul Dravid was nearing the end of his illustrious career, while Virat Kohli represented the promising future.

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid were teammates till the latter's retirement in 2012

Kohli went on to become the captain of Team India in all three formats

Dravid became the head of the NCA and the coach of the Indian U-19 team

Dravid-Kohli speak on their last tour to the Caribbean

After Virat Kohli expressed his heartfelt sentiments for Rahul Dravid in a post, the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Dravid reminisced about the former's Test debut in 2011 and acknowledged his exceptional talent. Dravid expressed his delight at witnessing Kohli's transformation from a promising youngster to a seasoned veteran.

Dravid shared his memories in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying, "I remember Virat playing his first Test series. He was this young kid, who had done well in ODI cricket and was finding his feet in Test cricket. But you could see that there was something special talent out there. You could see he would be there for a while. How long you can never say, so I think he can be very proud of his journey. I certainly did not think I would coach and come here."

Continuing, Dravid added, "But seeing him grow from being a young player to a senior veteran has been nice. Its been great for me to see that journey. I think of myself as a young coach who has also started his journey (laughs). So the tables have turned a little bit."

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ - Team members



2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ - Head Coach & Batter



12 years on Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli reminisce some special Dominica memories 😊#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/HRkBLS2Lam — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023

Responding to Dravid's comments, Kohli humbly remarked, "I think his comment on being a young coach is quite a humble one. I think he has been coaching for a long time. I never imagined that 12 years later, I would return to the same venue but in different capacities. Life has come a full circle."

In that memorable game, Kohli marked his Test debut for India, a momentous occasion. During that particular Test series, India managed to draw the third and final Test, securing a 1-0 series victory. It was a significant milestone for a young Kohli, who had already won the Under-19 World Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup in the limited-overs format. Furthermore, it marked Rahul Dravid's final Test match in the Caribbean.

