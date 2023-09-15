Last Updated:

'Carnage, Absolute Madness': Netizens Erupt As Heinrich Klaasen Strikes 174 Off 83 Balls

Social media exploded with reactions after South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen played an explosive 174 run innings against Australia.

Saksham nagar
Heinrich Klaasen, SA vs AUS

South Africa wicket keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen (Image: AP)


South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground in the fourth SA vs AUS ODI match. Klaasen played an innings of 174 runs off 84 balls which consisted of 13 fours and 13 sixes and helped his team register a mammoth first innings score of 416/5. The Proteas came back strongly in the third ODI after going 2-0 down in the five-match South Africa vs Australia series. 

3 things you need to know 

  • The fourth SA vs AUS ODI match is being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion 
  • South Africa surpassed Team India's record of scoring the most 400-plus scores in ODIs 
  • This was South Africa's 7th 400-plus score in ODIs 

Internet bows down to Heinrich Klaasen's epic carnage innings against Australia 

The internet exploded with reactions soon after South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen played an explosive innings of 174 runs. Some of the reactions are mentioned below: 

South Africa warns other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 

After South Africa posted their seventh 400-plus score in ODI cricket in the SA vs AUS 4th ODI, the Proteas have issued a clear warning to other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa's convincing performance could lead to record-breaking matches at the 2023 World Cup. 

