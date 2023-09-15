'Carnage, Absolute Madness': Netizens Erupt As Heinrich Klaasen Strikes 174 Off 83 Balls

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground in the fourth SA vs AUS ODI match. Klaasen played an innings of 174 runs off 84 balls which consisted of 13 fours and 13 sixes and helped his team register a mammoth first innings score of 416/5. The Proteas came back strongly in the third ODI after going 2-0 down in the five-match South Africa vs Australia series.

3 things you need to know

The fourth SA vs AUS ODI match is being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion

South Africa surpassed Team India's record of scoring the most 400-plus scores in ODIs

This was South Africa's 7th 400-plus score in ODIs

Internet bows down to Heinrich Klaasen's epic carnage innings against Australia

The internet exploded with reactions soon after South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen played an explosive innings of 174 runs. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

The carnage by Klassen,miller and zampa comes to an end

Absolute madness 🔥🔥#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/Y7wW89fknn — manraj (@manraj200427) September 15, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen's today innings:



•First 25 balls - 24 runs.

•Last 58 balls - 150 runs (258.62 SR).



One of the craziest and greatest innings in the history of ODI Cricket - TAKE A BOW, KLAASEN.#Klaasen #SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA #INDvBAN#Abhisha #Elvishapic.twitter.com/VyxP8kGtns — Deepak Jangid (@itsDeepakJangid) September 15, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen today:



•Scored 174(83) with 209.64 SR.

•Highest score at No.5 in ODIs.

•Highest score with 200+ SR.

•Part of fastest 200 runs partnership in ODIs.

•2nd Most Sixes in an inns for SA in ODIs.

•His highest score in ODI career.



Take A Bow Klassen 🥵#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/JcGkEmYu1Z — Harshit 2.0 🇮🇳 (@45thCenturyWhen) September 15, 2023

Klassen with 174 runs & Miller with 82* helped south Africa to post a massive total of 416 runs against Australia.



ODI cricket is always better than T20 cricket.



Peaking right before #ICCWorldCup2023 😍😍#INDvBAN #AUSvsSA #SAvsAUS #Cricket #miller #klaassen #SouthAfrica… pic.twitter.com/OONjzGI5HO — Abhishek Singhal (@abhitweets20) September 15, 2023

South Africa warns other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023

After South Africa posted their seventh 400-plus score in ODI cricket in the SA vs AUS 4th ODI, the Proteas have issued a clear warning to other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa's convincing performance could lead to record-breaking matches at the 2023 World Cup.