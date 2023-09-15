'Carnage, Absolute Madness': Netizens Erupt As Heinrich Klaasen Strikes 174 Off 83 Balls

Quick links:
South Africa wicket keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen (Image: AP)
South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground in the fourth SA vs AUS ODI match. Klaasen played an innings of 174 runs off 84 balls which consisted of 13 fours and 13 sixes and helped his team register a mammoth first innings score of 416/5. The Proteas came back strongly in the third ODI after going 2-0 down in the five-match South Africa vs Australia series.
The internet exploded with reactions soon after South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen played an explosive innings of 174 runs. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:
The carnage by Klassen,miller and zampa comes to an end— manraj (@manraj200427) September 15, 2023
Absolute madness 🔥🔥#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/Y7wW89fknn
HeinricH massen...💥💥💥— భయంకర బ్రూక్ సేన (@BabaiBrook) September 15, 2023
174(83)WitH....209SR..😍😍
13(4's) 13 (6's)....GoD Mode
FinD oF ThE SeaSoN#AUSvsSA #klasseN pic.twitter.com/zQd7r7FEfl
Heinrich Klaasen's today innings:— Deepak Jangid (@itsDeepakJangid) September 15, 2023
•First 25 balls - 24 runs.
•Last 58 balls - 150 runs (258.62 SR).
One of the craziest and greatest innings in the history of ODI Cricket - TAKE A BOW, KLAASEN.#Klaasen #SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA #INDvBAN#Abhisha #Elvishapic.twitter.com/VyxP8kGtns
Heinrich Klaasen today:— Harshit 2.0 🇮🇳 (@45thCenturyWhen) September 15, 2023
•Scored 174(83) with 209.64 SR.
•Highest score at No.5 in ODIs.
•Highest score with 200+ SR.
•Part of fastest 200 runs partnership in ODIs.
•2nd Most Sixes in an inns for SA in ODIs.
•His highest score in ODI career.
Take A Bow Klassen 🥵#AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/JcGkEmYu1Z
Klassen with 174 runs & Miller with 82* helped south Africa to post a massive total of 416 runs against Australia.— Abhishek Singhal (@abhitweets20) September 15, 2023
ODI cricket is always better than T20 cricket.
Peaking right before #ICCWorldCup2023 😍😍#INDvBAN #AUSvsSA #SAvsAUS #Cricket #miller #klaassen #SouthAfrica… pic.twitter.com/OONjzGI5HO
After South Africa posted their seventh 400-plus score in ODI cricket in the SA vs AUS 4th ODI, the Proteas have issued a clear warning to other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. South Africa's convincing performance could lead to record-breaking matches at the 2023 World Cup.