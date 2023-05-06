'I Was Outnumbered': MS Dhoni Opens Up On A Strange CSK Dressing Room Incident

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has emerged as one of the greatest cricketing brains in the last few years. Having lifted a plethora of trophies in his career Dhoni has shaped a niche for him and we have often seen Chennai Super Kings reaping the benefits of that since the inception of the Indian Premier League. In a recent development, Dhoni revealed a shocking incident which happened ahead of CSK's fixture against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

When it comes to strategising and picking up the crucial decisions for the team MS Dhoni remains at the forefront. But sometimes even he becomes the subject of restriction from the CSK management. Dhoni was in favour of batting first if he wins the toss at the Chepauk Stadium but Stephen Fleming and Co forced him to opt for bowling first and it did help them in claiming a straightforward victory against Rohit Sharma's side on Saturday.

MS Dhoni revealed a massive difference of opinions with CSK management ahead of Mumbai Indians game

He said, "Crucial game for a simple reason: the middle of the table has a logjam. This win gives a cushion, but we can't get comfortable with it because one or two teams are close and are facing each other. We haven't had a couple of games go in our way, so, good to be on the winning side. "

Read More: DC vs RCB Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score

"Frankly I was slightly doubtful, I wanted to bat first, but the think tank together said there is chances of rain. I had a simple calculation that the game starts at 3:30pm and if we are batting first and get about 2 hours to play, major part of the game would be done with. But I was slightly outnumbered and I said 'let's go with the majority. Ultimately, our strength has been to talk about things and decide what's best for the team and go with the majority when there's confusion."

CSK moved to the second spot with this win and are now poised to host a struggling Delhi Capitals in the next clash.