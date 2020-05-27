Ian Bishop Says Jasprit Bumrah's Short Run-up Will Give Him A Tough Time In The Future

Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling line-up ever since he had the first burst on to the scene at the highest level in 2016. Over the years, he has gone on to become a world-class bowler and when he got to play the red-ball cricket, he made the ball do the talking as he went on to register five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and, Australia respectively. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his bowling but former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop has revealed that the youngster's short run-up will not be feasible in the long run.

'It's a human body': Ian Bishop

During a recent interaction on Sony Ten Pit Stop’, former Windies pacers Michael Holding and Ian Bishop had discussed the premier Indian fast bowler's short-run up. Holding went on to say that Bumrah hits the deck hard and that creates more problems. However, he also mentioned that due to the 26-year-old's short run, it is difficult for batsmen to formulate in their minds the pace at which that ball is coming.

Meanwhile, Ian Bishop said that he had a word with the Mumbai Indians pacer when he had last seen the young speedster in Mumbai. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then wondered how long that body is going to hold up with that short run-up and the effort he has to put him in his bowling as it is a human body and not a machine.

As of now, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. Even the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely. Jasprit Bumrah was all set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of IPL. MI who are defending champions will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth IPL crown as well.

