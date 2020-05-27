MS Dhoni Utilized Me To Outsmart Sachin Tendulkar In IPL 2010 Final: Shadab Jakati

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have been two of the biggest reasons behind India's success in international cricket in the last two decades. Both Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were pivotal parts of the Indian team that went on to lift the 2011 World Cup after a wait of 28 years. Many believe that it was because of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni's bonding which helped India to win the trophy.

Ex CSK spinner reveals how MS Dhoni's sharp captaincy led CSK to their first IPL title

The two cricketers share a great friendship between them. However, there's only one occasion when these friends turn in to foes and that is during the IPL. Their only goal was to get the better of each other. One of the major games, when the two were against each other, was during the IPL 2010 final.

Mumbai Indians were going strong in the game and Sachin Tendulkar had a terrific IPL that year. However, MS Dhoni, the CSK captain, plotted Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal, which changed the course of the match. Now, after a decade, former CSK spinner Shadab Jakati has revealed how MS Dhoni plotted the Master Blaster's dismissal.

Shadab Jakati was MS Dhoni's go-to bowler in the IPL 2010. The CSK captain utilized him in the first 10 overs throughout the tournament. However, in the final, MS Dhoni reserved him for the last 10 overs, considering the number of right-handers Mumbai Indians had.

While speaking to Wisden India, Shadab Jakati said recalled that he had gone for 21 runs in his first two overs. He added that with left-hander Abhishek Nayar batting, MS Dhoni told him that he would bowl in the middle overs to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard. Jakati further said that CSK had done their homework against Mumbai Indians' right-handers, who were potentially weak against left-arm spinners.

Chasing 169 for victory, Mumbai Indians were well on course with Sachin Tendulkar nearing fifty when the tide turned in the 15th over. Mumbai needed 74 off the last 6 overs and the responsibility was on Tendulkar to go for the big shots. MS Dhoni knew this and threw the ball to Jakati, who would turn it away from Sachin, forcing him to play against the spin. Tendulkar hit the first ball of the over for a boundary but in the next ball, his mishit landed straight on the lap of the long-off fielder.

Shadab Jakti further said in that particular match, MS Dhoni got Pollard out placing Matthew Hayden right behind the bowler. He did quite a few things. Dhoni used to know which bowler to bring on at what time. Shadab Jakati also said that Dhoni was a captain who knew how to get the best out of the players at the right time.

Shadab Jakati also revealed that Dhoni never attended any bowlers’ meeting because he backs his own instincts and gut feeling at that particular time of the match. He added that Dhoni gave them the freedom to choose their fields, and if it didn’t work, he’d use his brains. But the first preference was them.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER