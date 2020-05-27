Shoaib Akhtar Claims VVS Laxman Wanted To Bang His Head On The Ground In 2006 Test

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar reckons VVS Laxman wanted to bang his head on the ground

Shoaib Akhtar has made it to the headlines even after his playing days due to his controversial tweets and opinions on several issues surrounding the sport and the world as well. The 'Rawalpindi Express' has polarized opinions and has taken a dig at former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a conversation with Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo's Videocast, where the former Pakistani pacer lauded Mohammad Asif's bowling. Shoaib Akhtar said the world had seen him bowl and controversially added that if one wants to learn the art of bowling, no bowler could exhibit it better than Mohammad Asif. Shoaib Akhtar said that is what actual bowling is.

Shoaib Akhtar further took a dig at VVS Laxman. Shoaib Akhtar said that during the Karachi Test in 2006, VVS Laxman wanted to bang his head on the ground because he wasn't able to figure out how to tackle Mohammad Asif. He added that VVS Laxman couldn't comprehend how Mohammad Asif's balls were swinging as Asif sent his leg stump for a walk twice in the match. Shoaib Akhtar further said that the same happened with former South Africa stalwart AB de Villiers, who couldn't play Mohammad Asif. He concluded by saying that the art of bowling is a talent which one cannot learn overnight.

Mohammad Asif talks on Shoaib Akhtar vs Sachin Tendulkar battle

In an interview with Pakistani show The Burgerz, Akhtar's former teammate Mohammad Asif was back at his controversial best as well by claiming that he saw fear and helplessness in Sachin Tendulkar's eyes as 'he closed them' when Shoaib Akhtar bowled bouncers at him constantly during a Test match in Pakistan in 2006. It was a way for Asif to laud Akhtar's pace at the time. Asif was full of praise for Pakistan's performance in that series on home soil, which they won 1-0 and the former bowler claims that getting Indian batsmen out cheaply helped them in doing so.

However, recently Akhtar lauded Sachin Tendulkar, calling him the 'best batsman' and wanted him to get a hundred in the 2003 World Cup game at Centurion, which India famously won after Tendulkar was dismissed on 98 off the Pakistani's bowling.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM