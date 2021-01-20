Ian Chappell Defends Tim Paine, Calls Michael Clarke 'Best Aussie Captain' Since The 2000s

The Indian contingent showcased exemplary determination and grit to trump Australia in their own backyard to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine has received flak from all corners for his team's underwhelming performance in the crucial series. With several ex-cricketers slamming the wicketkeeper for his ordinary outings, former captain Ian Chappell has come to the support of the 36-year-old. Interestingly, he also named Michael Clarke the best Australian captain since the 2000s.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Ian Chappell labels Michael Clarke as best Australian captain since the 2000s

The Australian cricket team has proved to be a force to reckon with in the 21st century. Australia have dominated their oppositions with significant flair over the years and their meteoric success can be credited to their captains, who were successful in leading their sides to several momentous victories across formats. Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, and Tim Paine all have led their national side with great determination post the 2000s.

In a conversation with Wide World of Sports, Ian Chappell mentioned how amongst all these leaders, it was Michael Clarke who was the most proficient in his tactics. He also appreciated Clarke's positive intent on the field. As per Chappell, Clarke would always look to win the contest, right from the first ball. The 77-year-old also termed his captaincy as imaginative, and also went on to compare him with the celebrated captain, Mark Taylor.

Ian Chappell also lauded Tim Paine's captaincy and pointed out that he took over the captaincy under dire circumstances. Tim Paine was roped in as the Test skipper after Steve Smith's unceremonious exit post the infamous Sandpapaergate incident. Chappel opined that the wicketkeeper-batsman has fared well in his role, and he is satisfied with the 36-year-old's performance.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Tim Paine fails to win Border-Gavaskar trophy

India have won two consecutive Test series in Australia after their miraculous win at the Gabba. Considered to be the home team's 'fortress' it was always going to be a daunting task for the injury-marred Indian side to put up a strong show in the ultimate contest. However, the touring party stunned the hosts with a lion-hearted approach and chased down the imposing target of 328 to register a famous win. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship on Day 5 for team India after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant gave the finishing touches with a blistering unbeaten 89 as India pulled off a stunning series win.

